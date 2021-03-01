Celer Network (CELR) Market Cap Tops $123.08 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celer Network has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $123.08 million and $29.91 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00058313 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.79 or 0.00789727 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00029186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00060783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00030357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00041193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00044717 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,347,812,747 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

