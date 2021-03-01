Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at HC Wainwright

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its target price upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.73% from the company’s previous close.

CLDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,505. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.96. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24.

In other news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $387,683.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $187,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.