Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the January 28th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLLNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cellnex Telecom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLLNY opened at $27.51 on Monday. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $50.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average of $31.28.

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

