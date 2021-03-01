Celo Dollar (CUSD) Market Cap Reaches $40.33 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $40.33 million and approximately $563,352.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00055039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.63 or 0.00749885 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00030220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00060186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00028909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00040975 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 40,212,627 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

