Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.68

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.68 and traded as high as C$9.64. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at C$9.41, with a volume of 7,831,954 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective (up previously from C$13.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.50 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.23.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of C$18.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.44%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.