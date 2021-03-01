CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058,530 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 3.80% of CenterPoint Energy worth $447,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,277,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911,983 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 14,596,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,686 shares during the last quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $141,345,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,972,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,970,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,292,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 124,842 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $19.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

