CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,563 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of CenterPoint Energy worth $13,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,277,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,526,000 after buying an additional 6,911,983 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,917,000 after buying an additional 3,058,530 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 14,596,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,444,000 after buying an additional 7,007,686 shares in the last quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,345,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,303,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,122,000 after buying an additional 1,003,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CNP stock opened at $19.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.29. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

