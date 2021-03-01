Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Up 12.3%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s share price shot up 12.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.42. 1,169,557 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,143,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CENX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $112,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $114,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,189 shares of company stock worth $663,366 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,306,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,140 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,533,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 235,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,678,000 after purchasing an additional 182,382 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 261.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 159,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

