Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.36

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $75.36 and traded as high as $94.45. Century Bancorp shares last traded at $93.75, with a volume of 13,314 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $522 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.36.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 11.91%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.57 per share, for a total transaction of $47,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,349,197.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.24 per share, for a total transaction of $30,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,982 shares in the company, valued at $65,488,787.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,428 shares of company stock worth $266,929. Corporate insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNBKA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Century Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

