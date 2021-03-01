Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s stock price rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 526,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,309,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 2,500,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,525,266 shares of company stock worth $6,560,806 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 45.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

