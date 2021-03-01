Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) rose 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 3,465,770 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,932,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Schulze sold 62,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $456,716.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,716.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,649 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,959. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 378.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand.

