CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,872 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.1% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $555.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $553.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.75, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.73.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

