CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 15,705 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,705 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.1% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,745.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock valued at $235,913,483. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $192.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $200.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

