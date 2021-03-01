CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,922 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,911 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 3.0% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.09, for a total transaction of $11,773,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,336,715 shares of company stock worth $360,066,132. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

NASDAQ FB opened at $260.78 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.