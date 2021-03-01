CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,230 shares during the period. CGI accounts for 1.8% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of CGI worth $22,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CGI by 876.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,309,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,512,805 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of CGI by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,998 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CGI by 24.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,485,000 after acquiring an additional 486,970 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of CGI by 289.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 419,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after acquiring an additional 311,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CGI by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,048,000 after acquiring an additional 241,151 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIB stock opened at $74.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $81.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.14.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

