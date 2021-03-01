CGI (NYSE:GIB) and CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) Financial Comparison

CGI (NYSE:GIB) and CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get CGI alerts:

51.3% of CGI shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of CD International Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CGI and CD International Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI 0 3 8 0 2.73 CD International Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

CGI currently has a consensus target price of $107.95, suggesting a potential upside of 44.65%. Given CGI’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CGI is more favorable than CD International Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares CGI and CD International Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI 9.20% 18.58% 8.79% CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CGI and CD International Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI $9.04 billion 2.10 $831.69 million $3.63 20.56 CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than CD International Enterprises.

Risk & Volatility

CGI has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CD International Enterprises has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CGI beats CD International Enterprises on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company also offers application development and integration and maintenance, testing, portfolio management, and modernization services; business consulting; and a suite of business process services designed to address the needs of specific industries, as well as IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, financial services, health, utility, communication, oil and gas, manufacturing, insurance, retail and consumer service, transportation, and post and logistics sectors. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

CD International Enterprises Company Profile

CD International Enterprises, Inc. sources and distributes industrial products in China and the Americas. It operates through two segments, Trading and Consulting. The Trading segment sources and distributes various industrial commodities, such as iron ore, copper concentrate, and other minerals; and cannabidiol-related products. The Consulting segment provides business and management consulting services to public and private American and Chinese companies that operate primarily in China and the Americas. It offers its consulting services in the areas of general business consulting, Chinese regulatory advice, translation services, formation of entities in the People's Republic of China, coordination of professional resources, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and partnerships, advice on effective means of accessing U.S. capital markets, coordination of Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, and corporate asset evaluations. This segment also identifies potential areas of growth; manages and coordinates necessary government approvals and licenses; and provides marketing services, investor relations services, and coordination of the preparation of required SEC filings. The company was formerly known as China Direct Industries, Inc. and changed its name to CD International Enterprises, Inc. in February 2012. CD International Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.