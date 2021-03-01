Chainlink (LINK) Price Reaches $29.14

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for about $29.14 or 0.00059526 BTC on popular exchanges. Chainlink has a market cap of $11.95 billion and approximately $2.85 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.58 or 0.00795684 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00029642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00061920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00029735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00045276 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00040657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,009,556 tokens. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Chainlink

