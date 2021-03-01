Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Stake Reduced by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,655,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,349 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 4.81% of Change Healthcare worth $273,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHNG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $22.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHNG. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.16.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.