Charles R. Hageboeck Sells 2,946 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $224,102.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,027.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CHCO traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.70. 876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,963. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.67. City Holding has a 52 week low of $53.06 and a 52 week high of $78.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.19.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in City by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in City during the third quarter worth about $820,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in City by 208.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in City by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of City by 92.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 32,077 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

