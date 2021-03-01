Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $108,942,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 98.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 366,541 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,561,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 405,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 384,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter.

GTLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $143.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

