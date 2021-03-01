ChartEx (CHART) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $211,113.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.95 or 0.00513906 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00073606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00077520 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00076744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00055840 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $231.56 or 0.00466763 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

