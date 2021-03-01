Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading Down 5.2%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 2,534,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,142,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.
CHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.55.
About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)
Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.
See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.