Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading Down 5.2%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 2,534,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,142,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

CHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 105.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 110.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 69.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.