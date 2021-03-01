Chiliz (CHZ) Market Cap Hits $292.61 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $292.61 million and $91.53 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for $0.0538 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00054366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.34 or 0.00761137 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00030695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00060272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00027994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00042042 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,441,098,420 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

