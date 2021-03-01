Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Director Robert J. Meyer Acquires 1,500 Shares

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Director Robert J. Meyer purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $14,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 25,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,918. The company has a market capitalization of $625.71 million, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMRX shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter worth about $479,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter worth about $378,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,956,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,110,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 101,287 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

