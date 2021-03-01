China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Short Interest Update

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHSTY remained flat at $$24.48 during trading on Monday. China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31.
About China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group
