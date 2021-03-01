China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Up 335.3% in February

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 335.3% from the January 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded China Merchants Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of CIHKY traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.73. The stock had a trading volume of 40,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. China Merchants Bank has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates in Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and RMB accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

