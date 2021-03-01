Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Price Down 14.6%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shares dropped 14.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.56 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 2,345,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 1,100,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

CD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.60 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

