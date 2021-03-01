Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Holdings Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,048 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Choice Hotels International worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

CHH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

NYSE:CHH opened at $104.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $114.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.24.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

