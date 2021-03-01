Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

CHH traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.59. 1,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.24. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $114.50.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,955,000 after buying an additional 666,874 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at about $537,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

