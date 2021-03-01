Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Plans Dividend of $1.21

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) announced a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.2113 per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Chorus’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Shares of CHRYY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50. Chorus has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Chorus Company Profile

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

Dividend History for Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)

