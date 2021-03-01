Christopher G. Mccann Sells 17,850 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $503,191.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,295,942.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of FLWS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.91. 11,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,007. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
