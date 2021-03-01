Christopher G. Mccann Sells 17,850 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $503,191.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,295,942.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FLWS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.91. 11,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,007. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,246,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,904,000 after purchasing an additional 804,337 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,584,000 after purchasing an additional 566,670 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,560,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,581,000 after acquiring an additional 329,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 280,489 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

