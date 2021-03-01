ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Gap Up to $13.93

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.93, but opened at $15.36. ChromaDex shares last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 4,470 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 1.49.

In other ChromaDex news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $196,332.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 262,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,651.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in ChromaDex by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ChromaDex by 528.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.