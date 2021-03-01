ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Gap Up to $13.93

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.93, but opened at $15.36. ChromaDex shares last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 4,470 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 1.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in ChromaDex by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ChromaDex by 528.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.
ChromaDex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXC)
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.
Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.