Chronologic Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $142,355.39 and $2,386.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00059318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.67 or 0.00794123 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00029626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00061890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00029787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00045320 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00040719 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

