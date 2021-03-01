Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.05

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.05 and traded as high as $39.82. Chunghwa Telecom shares last traded at $39.65, with a volume of 131,356 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.
The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile (NYSE:CHT)
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.
