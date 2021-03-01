Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.05

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.05 and traded as high as $39.82. Chunghwa Telecom shares last traded at $39.65, with a volume of 131,356 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the third quarter worth $3,883,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 100,992 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,089,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,716,000 after buying an additional 57,487 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,059,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,528,000 after buying an additional 44,055 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,000. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile (NYSE:CHT)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

