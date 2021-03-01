Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at KeyCorp

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of CHDN opened at $230.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -95.70 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $237.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.65.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. Analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,530,000 after buying an additional 633,835 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,331,000 after buying an additional 406,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,502,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,932,000 after buying an additional 84,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,071,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,242,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.