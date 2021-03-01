CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from CI Resources’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

Get CI Resources alerts:

CI Resources Company Profile

CI Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of phosphate rock, phosphate dust, and chalk in Australia, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through Mining and Farming segments. The company also provides earthmoving, fuel pilotage, maintenance, and stevedoring services to other organizations in Christmas Island; operates a palm oil estate; and processes and sells palm oil products.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CI Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.