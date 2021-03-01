CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from CI Resources’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.
CI Resources Company Profile
