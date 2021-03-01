CIBC Boosts Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target to $22.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cascades from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cascades from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cascades in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Cascades from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352. Cascades has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

