CIBC Increases Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target to $35.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its target price upped by research analysts at CIBC from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canfor from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canfor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

CFPZF traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.49. 12,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,654. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.32.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

