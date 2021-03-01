Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,859 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,685 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Ciena by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 113,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,170,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

CIEN stock opened at $52.17 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $126,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $111,280.00. Insiders have sold a total of 38,878 shares of company stock worth $2,052,493 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

