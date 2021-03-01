Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading Up 6.5%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) shares were up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.28 and last traded at $23.90. Approximately 3,894,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 5,857,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

Several research firms have commented on CNK. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.62.

The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 158,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 470.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 33,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

