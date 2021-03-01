Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $347.88 and last traded at $344.88. 535,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 478,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $324.34.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Cintas by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Cintas by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

