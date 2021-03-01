Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) Price Tops $36.63

Cipher Core Token (CURRENCY:CIPHC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Cipher Core Token has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cipher Core Token has a total market cap of $270.79 million and approximately $11,523.00 worth of Cipher Core Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher Core Token token can now be purchased for $36.63 or 0.00074756 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000195 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00012362 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.00 or 0.00218404 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013018 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cipher Core Token Token Profile

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) is a token. Cipher Core Token’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,393,514 tokens. The official website for Cipher Core Token is www.cipher-core.com

Cipher Core Token Token Trading

