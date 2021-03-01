CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Trading 10.5% Higher

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) rose 10.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.69 and last traded at $39.36. Approximately 162,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 132,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.61.

CIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

The firm has a market cap of $787.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

