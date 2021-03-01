CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Trading 10.5% Higher

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) rose 10.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.69 and last traded at $39.36. Approximately 162,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 132,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.61.
CIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.
The firm has a market cap of $787.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63.
About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)
CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.
