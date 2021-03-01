Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Equity Investment Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 238,858 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 3.3% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $71,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.90. 547,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,523,266. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average of $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $193.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,530 shares of company stock worth $1,412,408. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

