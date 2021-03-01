Citigroup (NYSE:C) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $81.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Citigroup traded as high as $69.43 and last traded at $69.15, with a volume of 1452256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.88.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

