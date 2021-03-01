Citigroup Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $500.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $465.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Macquarie began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.43.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $6.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $392.65. 12,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,279. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $386.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.37.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.98, for a total transaction of $458,116.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,838,291.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,899 shares of company stock valued at $54,383,673. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

