City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Down 75.6% in February

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the January 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CDEVY traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.52. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,555. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62. City Developments has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDEVY shares. Macquarie cut shares of City Developments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

