Civitas (CIV) Price Hits $0.0088

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Civitas has a total market cap of $70,354.42 and approximately $27.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 31.4% against the dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00016931 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005001 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001859 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000829 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,969,514 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

