Clarus (CLAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $17.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $539.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13. Clarus has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $18.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

