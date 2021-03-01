Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

CLAR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get Clarus alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $17.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $539.25 million, a PE ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $18.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.